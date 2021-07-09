OctoFi One Day Trading Volume Tops $83,791.00 (OCTO)

OctoFi (CURRENCY:OCTO) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on July 9th. OctoFi has a total market capitalization of $7.34 million and approximately $83,791.00 worth of OctoFi was traded on exchanges in the last day. One OctoFi coin can currently be purchased for approximately $9.21 or 0.00027752 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, OctoFi has traded up 17.2% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get OctoFi alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003013 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.34 or 0.00055285 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00003150 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.06 or 0.00018277 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003015 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $298.86 or 0.00900849 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000359 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00005240 BTC.

OctoFi Coin Profile

OctoFi is a coin. Its genesis date was June 12th, 2014. OctoFi’s total supply is 800,000 coins and its circulating supply is 797,623 coins. The official website for OctoFi is octo.fi . OctoFi’s official Twitter account is @theoctoparty and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “OctoFi is an open-source platform providing decentralized finance oracles tentacles. It believes that the term ‘oracle’ itself implies unreasonable dependence on a single source of truth. In most cases, an oracle is viewed as singular, and while OctoFi appreciates their importance it foresees the existence of many, all of which are auditable against one another. “

Buying and Selling OctoFi

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OctoFi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OctoFi should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy OctoFi using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for OctoFi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for OctoFi and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.