Oddz (ODDZ) Trading 14.2% Lower This Week

Oddz (CURRENCY:ODDZ) traded down 3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on July 9th. In the last week, Oddz has traded down 14.2% against the dollar. Oddz has a market capitalization of $3.47 million and approximately $593,694.00 worth of Oddz was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Oddz coin can now be bought for $0.28 or 0.00000813 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002952 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001883 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.69 or 0.00046335 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $40.82 or 0.00120555 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $55.36 or 0.00163467 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33,984.72 or 1.00356064 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002852 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $321.17 or 0.00948395 BTC.

About Oddz

Oddz’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,590,000 coins. Oddz’s official Twitter account is @oddz_finance

Oddz Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oddz directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Oddz should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Oddz using one of the exchanges listed above.

