ODUWA (OWC) Trading Up 0.5% Over Last 7 Days

ODUWA (CURRENCY:OWC) traded up 19.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on July 9th. One ODUWA coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.38 or 0.00001144 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. ODUWA has a market cap of $1.60 million and $17,749.00 worth of ODUWA was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, ODUWA has traded up 0.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $33,364.53 or 0.99796506 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.17 or 0.00039399 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.45 or 0.00007318 BTC.

HNC COIN (HNC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.41 or 0.00010192 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.20 or 0.00057442 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000916 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00002781 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00006219 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0375 or 0.00000112 BTC.

ODUWA Profile

ODUWA is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 6th, 2018. ODUWA’s total supply is 14,895,858 coins and its circulating supply is 4,188,884 coins. The Reddit community for ODUWA is /r/oduwacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ODUWA’s official Twitter account is @Oduwacoin . The official website for ODUWA is oduwacoin.io . ODUWA’s official message board is medium.com/@oduwacoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Oduwa coin was launched with the goal of empowering a based decentralized community on how to use cryptocurrency for everyday life, built wealth within the network and erase poverty in the densely populated regions in Africa and other parts of the world that are still financially underserved. Oduwa is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

ODUWA Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ODUWA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ODUWA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ODUWA using one of the exchanges listed above.

