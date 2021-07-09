Odyssey Marine Exploration (NASDAQ:OMEX) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Odyssey Marine Exploration, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMEX) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $6.28. Odyssey Marine Exploration shares last traded at $6.04, with a volume of 21,629 shares changing hands.
The company has a market cap of $78.71 million, a P/E ratio of -4.32 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.45.
In other Odyssey Marine Exploration news, Director Mark B. Justh acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.01 per share, for a total transaction of $60,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 268,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,615,205.53. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 6.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.
About Odyssey Marine Exploration (NASDAQ:OMEX)
Odyssey Marine Exploration, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the deep-ocean exploration activities worldwide. The company provides specialized mineral exploration, project development, and marine services to clients. It offers research, scientific, resource assessment, marine operations planning, management execution, project planning, and project management services.
