Odyssey Marine Exploration (NASDAQ:OMEX) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Odyssey Marine Exploration, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMEX) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $6.28. Odyssey Marine Exploration shares last traded at $6.04, with a volume of 21,629 shares changing hands.

The company has a market cap of $78.71 million, a P/E ratio of -4.32 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.45.

In other Odyssey Marine Exploration news, Director Mark B. Justh acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.01 per share, for a total transaction of $60,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 268,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,615,205.53. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 6.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OMEX. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Odyssey Marine Exploration by 151.6% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 39,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 24,040 shares in the last quarter. GenTrust LLC lifted its position in shares of Odyssey Marine Exploration by 200.0% in the first quarter. GenTrust LLC now owns 10,378 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 20,756 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Odyssey Marine Exploration by 4.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 234,723 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,568,000 after acquiring an additional 9,478 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Odyssey Marine Exploration by 273.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,674 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 2,690 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Odyssey Marine Exploration by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 23,950 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 1,561 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.34% of the company’s stock.

About Odyssey Marine Exploration (NASDAQ:OMEX)

Odyssey Marine Exploration, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the deep-ocean exploration activities worldwide. The company provides specialized mineral exploration, project development, and marine services to clients. It offers research, scientific, resource assessment, marine operations planning, management execution, project planning, and project management services.

