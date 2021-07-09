OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG) Shares Acquired by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC increased its position in OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG) by 74.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 98,683 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 42,120 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned about 0.19% of OFG Bancorp worth $2,231,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of OFG Bancorp by 7.1% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,863 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in OFG Bancorp by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 117,400 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,656,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in OFG Bancorp by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 14,368 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $337,000 after acquiring an additional 1,154 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in OFG Bancorp by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 83,396 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,886,000 after acquiring an additional 1,190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in OFG Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. 90.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get OFG Bancorp alerts:

Shares of NYSE:OFG opened at $20.77 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of 11.11 and a beta of 1.53. OFG Bancorp has a 1-year low of $11.97 and a 1-year high of $25.52. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $128.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $128.40 million. OFG Bancorp had a net margin of 17.74% and a return on equity of 11.25%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that OFG Bancorp will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. OFG Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.77%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of OFG Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 2nd.

OFG Bancorp Profile

OFG Bancorp, a financial holding company, provides a range of banking and financial services. It operates through three segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Treasury. The company offers checking and savings accounts, as well as time deposit products; commercial, consumer, auto, and mortgage lending; financial planning; and corporate and individual trust services.

Featured Story: Book Value Of Equity Per Share – BVPS Explained



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG).

Receive News & Ratings for OFG Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OFG Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.