Oikos 24 Hour Volume Hits $3,733.00 (OKS)

Oikos (CURRENCY:OKS) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on July 9th. During the last seven days, Oikos has traded down 4.2% against the dollar. One Oikos coin can now be purchased for about $0.0048 or 0.00000014 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Oikos has a market capitalization of $760,528.01 and $3,733.00 worth of Oikos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Oikos alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002987 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001885 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.58 or 0.00046537 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $39.92 or 0.00119246 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $54.95 or 0.00164137 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $33,526.11 or 1.00146768 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00002877 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $314.38 or 0.00939102 BTC.

Oikos Profile

Oikos’ genesis date was April 18th, 2020. Oikos’ total supply is 179,336,459 coins and its circulating supply is 159,238,718 coins. Oikos’ official Twitter account is @oikos-cash and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Oikos is medium.com/@oikoscash . The Reddit community for Oikos is https://reddit.com/r/OikosCash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Oikos’ official website is oikos.cash

According to CryptoCompare, “Oikos is a Tron based synthetic asset platform that provides on-chain exposure to fiat currencies, commodities, stocks, and indices. Synthetic assets (Synths) are backed by Oikos Network Tokens (OKS) locked into a smart contract as collateral. Synths track the prices of various assets, allowing crypto-native and unbanked users to trade P2C (peer-to-contract) on Oikos Exchange without liquidity limitations. “

Oikos Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oikos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Oikos should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Oikos using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Oikos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Oikos and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.