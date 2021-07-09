OKB (OKB) Price Tops $10.02 on Exchanges

OKB (CURRENCY:OKB) traded down 1.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on July 9th. OKB has a total market capitalization of $600.97 million and $183.84 million worth of OKB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One OKB coin can now be purchased for about $10.02 or 0.00029930 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, OKB has traded down 2.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002988 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $18.49 or 0.00055263 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00003152 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.03 or 0.00018026 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002988 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $302.51 or 0.00903937 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000359 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00005194 BTC.

About OKB

OKB is a coin. It launched on January 30th, 2018. OKB’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 60,000,000 coins. The official website for OKB is www.okex.com . The Reddit community for OKB is /r/okex . OKB’s official Twitter account is @OKEx and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Okex is a leading digital market exchange that has issued a token to celebrate the Chinese new year and to thank customers for their support. Through the issued token, Okex aims to develop a sharing community that allows all the participants to contribute to the improvement of the Okex platform. OKB token is an Ethereum-based utility token (ERC 20) used to settle trading fees, participate in token-listing polls, deposits of verified merchants and rewards. “

OKB Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OKB directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade OKB should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase OKB using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

