OKCash Market Cap Achieves $2.36 Million (OK)

OKCash (CURRENCY:OK) traded 8.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on July 9th. One OKCash coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0288 or 0.00000086 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. OKCash has a total market capitalization of $2.36 million and $168,686.00 worth of OKCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, OKCash has traded down 6.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get OKCash alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33,440.52 or 0.99974606 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.19 or 0.00039443 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.46 or 0.00007340 BTC.

HNC COIN (HNC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.48 or 0.00010407 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19.20 or 0.00057403 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000919 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002804 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00006253 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0382 or 0.00000114 BTC.

OKCash Profile

OKCash is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 24th, 2014. OKCash’s total supply is 82,075,806 coins. OKCash’s official website is okcash.co . The Reddit community for OKCash is /r/OKCash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . OKCash’s official Twitter account is @OKCashCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . OKCash’s official message board is okcashtalk.org

According to CryptoCompare, “The “OK” name got selected to represent the new brand precisely because it reflects properly the coin's goals and attitude. OK is one of only 2 words in the whole world that requires no translation at all to be understood, giving it the potential for mainstream adoption without the hassle of trying to integrate the new name to different cultures. “OK” is understood the whole world over.OK reflects a positive outcome, speed and empathy. Security and user experience are the first thoughts behind any update or code modification. The addition of the word “cash” was made to give it direct inclusion into the financial sector and to communicate the whole concept in a word: “OKCash”.Anybody who hears this word gets an overall concept or general idea of what it is about. OK is the technology while OKCash is the first application of this technology, being the coins we can send or put in our wallets for saving, spending or sharing. OKCash's rebranding was done in April 2015, and since then the OK cryptocurrency has been added to one of the largest cryptocurrency exchanges – Bittrex. This adds to the list of exchanges where the coin is already trading (Bittrex, Bleutrade, Cryptopia ). “

OKCash Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OKCash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OKCash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase OKCash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for OKCash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for OKCash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.