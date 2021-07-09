Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) Trading Down 2.3% After Insider Selling

Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA)’s stock price fell 2.3% during trading on Friday following insider selling activity. The company traded as low as $245.00 and last traded at $245.54. 8,073 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 1,650,467 shares. The stock had previously closed at $251.26.

Specifically, CEO Todd Mckinnon sold 13,817 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.65, for a total transaction of $3,214,525.05. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 15,225 shares in the company, valued at $3,542,096.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Brett Tighe sold 1,288 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.37, for a total transaction of $287,700.56. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 18,687 shares in the company, valued at $4,174,115.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 126,582 shares of company stock worth $30,748,292 over the last quarter. 9.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on OKTA shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Okta from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Okta in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 price objective on the stock. BTIG Research upgraded shares of Okta from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, April 9th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Okta in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, KGI Securities started coverage on shares of Okta in a report on Friday, July 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Okta presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $271.86.

The firm has a market capitalization of $32.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -102.55 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a current ratio of 3.76. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $234.32.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $251.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $238.56 million. Okta had a negative net margin of 35.18% and a negative return on equity of 30.90%. Sell-side analysts expect that Okta, Inc. will post -2.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Okta by 633.3% during the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 132 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA acquired a new stake in shares of Okta during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in shares of Okta by 51.9% during the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 196 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Okta during the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Okta during the 4th quarter worth about $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.76% of the company’s stock.

Okta Company Profile (NASDAQ:OKTA)

Okta, Inc provides identity management platform for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products to manage and secure identities, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; and Single Sign-On that enables users to access their applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices with a single entry of their user credentials.

