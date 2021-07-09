Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN) Shares Acquired by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN) by 81.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 427,936 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 192,042 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.27% of Olin worth $16,249,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its holdings in shares of Olin by 117.2% during the first quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 656 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Olin during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Olin during the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Olin by 701.4% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,154 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,010 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Olin in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.31% of the company’s stock.

In other Olin news, VP Brett A. Flaugher sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.30, for a total value of $324,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 37,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,756,529.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Brett A. Flaugher sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $270,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 36,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,662,210. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 321,100 shares of company stock valued at $14,876,654. Insiders own 11.90% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Olin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Olin from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Alembic Global Advisors upped their price objective on shares of Olin from $37.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Olin from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Olin from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.21.

NYSE OLN opened at $43.07 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $46.78. The company has a market cap of $6.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.43 and a beta of 1.32. Olin Co. has a 1 year low of $9.67 and a 1 year high of $51.04.

Olin (NYSE:OLN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. Olin had a negative net margin of 10.34% and a positive return on equity of 5.74%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Olin Co. will post 5.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. Olin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -59.26%.

About Olin

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, trichloroethylene, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, potassium hydroxide, chlorinated organics intermediates and solvents, and sodium hypochlorite.

