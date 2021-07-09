Olink Holding AB (publ) (NASDAQ:OLK) Trading Up 7.1%

Olink Holding AB (publ) (NASDAQ:OLK)’s share price traded up 7.1% on Friday . The company traded as high as $35.50 and last traded at $35.50. 3,926 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 137,474 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.16.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on OLK shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Olink Holding AB (publ) in a report on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) in a report on Sunday, June 6th. Finally, BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.93.

Olink Holding AB (publ) (NASDAQ:OLK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.37). The firm had revenue of $13.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.16 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Olink Holding AB will post -0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new position in Olink Holding AB (publ) in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,903,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Olink Holding AB (publ) in the 1st quarter worth $10,955,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in Olink Holding AB (publ) in the 1st quarter worth $15,474,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC bought a new position in Olink Holding AB (publ) during the 1st quarter worth about $2,017,000. Institutional investors own 16.29% of the company’s stock.

Olink Holding AB (publ) Company Profile (NASDAQ:OLK)

Olink Holding AB (publ) provides various products and services for academic, government, biopharmaceutical, biotechnology, and other institutions focused on life science research. Its products include Olink Explore for cardiovascular and metabolic diseases, oncology, neurology, or inflammation; Olink Target product line; and Olink Focus product line consists of custom developed solutions for customers that have identified a small number of proteins of interest to focus on.

