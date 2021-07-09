Olyseum (OLY) Achieves Market Cap of $18.95 Million

Olyseum (CURRENCY:OLY) traded down 2.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on July 9th. One Olyseum coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0163 or 0.00000049 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Olyseum has traded down 16.5% against the US dollar. Olyseum has a market capitalization of $18.95 million and $549,003.00 worth of Olyseum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002983 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001893 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.61 or 0.00046576 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $41.15 or 0.00122765 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $55.05 or 0.00164233 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33,451.12 or 0.99802371 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00002870 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $314.10 or 0.00937121 BTC.

Olyseum Profile

Olyseum was first traded on September 26th, 2019. Olyseum’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,164,058,802 coins. Olyseum’s official Twitter account is @olyseum

According to CryptoCompare, “Olyseum is an ecosystem designed by stars to create a closer and more meaningful relationship with their fans. In Olyseum, stars will monetize their social influence and reward their fan’s loyalty. Olyseum will allow stars to monetize audiences, and fans to monetize engagement; everything through a blockchain-based reward system and an ERC-20 utility token. For fans, Olyseum is proposing a collaborative platform that allows them to earn rewards for their activity around stars in Olyseum and on other social networks. These rewards can then be redeemed through an exclusive experience exchange created by Olyseum and the stars, as a means to be closer to them. For stars, Olyseum helps them create a global community through which they can be closer to their fans and reward their support. Stars will also earn a direct percentage of the overall advertising income of the network, allowing them to monetize their fans and activity. On the other side, they are entitled to receive additional value by making available exclusive experiences for their fans and sharing them in their current social networks, in exchange for tokens and other benefits. “

Buying and Selling Olyseum

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Olyseum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Olyseum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Olyseum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

