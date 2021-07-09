Omega Fund Management LLC Buys New Shares in Immunocore Holdings plc (NASDAQ:IMCR)

Omega Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Immunocore Holdings plc (NASDAQ:IMCR) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 51,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,194,000. Immunocore comprises 0.3% of Omega Fund Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Omega Fund Management LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Immunocore at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Immunocore during the first quarter valued at approximately $796,000. Sphera Funds Management LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of Immunocore in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,533,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new stake in shares of Immunocore in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $13,633,000. Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Immunocore in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Finally, RTW Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Immunocore in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $50,142,000. 35.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Immunocore stock traded down $0.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $38.99. 2,344 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 50,860. The company has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion and a P/E ratio of -11.00. The company has a current ratio of 6.23, a quick ratio of 6.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.04. Immunocore Holdings plc has a fifty-two week low of $30.92 and a fifty-two week high of $61.99.

Immunocore (NASDAQ:IMCR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($1.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.92) by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $11.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.38 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Immunocore Holdings plc will post -4.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Immunocore from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th.

Immunocore Holdings Limited, a late-stage biotechnology company, develops immunotherapies for the treatment of oncology, infectious, and autoimmune diseases. The company's lead oncology therapeutic candidate is tebentafusp, which is in a randomized Phase III clinical trial in patients with previously untreated metastatic uveal melanoma, a cancer that has historically proven to be insensitive to other immunotherapies.

