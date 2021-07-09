Omega Fund Management LLC Reduces Holdings in ESSA Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:EPIX)

Omega Fund Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of ESSA Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:EPIX) (TSE:EPI) by 52.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 336,869 shares of the company’s stock after selling 368,824 shares during the quarter. ESSA Pharma comprises about 1.3% of Omega Fund Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Omega Fund Management LLC owned approximately 1.00% of ESSA Pharma worth $9,786,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of ESSA Pharma by 114.9% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 868 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in ESSA Pharma in the first quarter valued at about $87,000. Wexford Capital LP lifted its position in ESSA Pharma by 255.9% in the first quarter. Wexford Capital LP now owns 10,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 7,550 shares during the period. Prelude Capital Management LLC lifted its position in ESSA Pharma by 86.4% in the fourth quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 23,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 10,804 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in ESSA Pharma in the first quarter valued at about $350,000. 91.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of EPIX stock traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $27.27. 1,671 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 126,661. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $29.44. ESSA Pharma Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.40 and a 1-year high of $36.00.

ESSA Pharma (NASDAQ:EPIX) (TSE:EPI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.15). As a group, equities research analysts expect that ESSA Pharma Inc. will post -1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

ESSA Pharma Company Profile

ESSA Pharma Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel and proprietary therapies for the treatment of prostate cancer. It develops EPI-7386, an oral candidate that is in a Phase I clinical study for the treatment of patients with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer.

