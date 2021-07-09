Omega Fund Management LLC Sells 649,293 Shares of Morphic Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORF)

Omega Fund Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Morphic Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORF) by 22.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,272,478 shares of the company’s stock after selling 649,293 shares during the period. Morphic accounts for approximately 19.6% of Omega Fund Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Omega Fund Management LLC owned approximately 6.28% of Morphic worth $143,802,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Morphic by 9.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,155,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,115,000 after buying an additional 95,583 shares during the last quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Morphic in the fourth quarter valued at $17,338,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Morphic by 392.1% in the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 395,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,998,000 after purchasing an additional 314,764 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Morphic by 108,218.8% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 300,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,987,000 after purchasing an additional 299,766 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Morphic by 404.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 276,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,283,000 after purchasing an additional 221,849 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.63% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Timothy A. Springer acquired 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $46.51 per share, with a total value of $1,860,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,565,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,327,033.41. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Fund V. Gp L.P. Omega sold 24,812 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total transaction of $1,439,096.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 350,270 shares of company stock valued at $17,305,880. 31.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Morphic stock traded up $3.22 during trading on Friday, reaching $60.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,389 shares, compared to its average volume of 273,597. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $54.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.41 and a beta of 1.20. Morphic Holding, Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.00 and a 52 week high of $93.00.

Morphic (NASDAQ:MORF) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $3.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.00 million. Morphic had a negative net margin of 116.24% and a negative return on equity of 26.10%. On average, analysts forecast that Morphic Holding, Inc. will post -2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on MORF shares. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Morphic from $111.00 to $102.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Morphic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th.

Morphic Holding, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops oral small-molecule integrin therapeutics for the treatment of autoimmune, cardiovascular, metabolic diseases, as well as fibrosis and cancer. Its lead product candidates are MORF-057, an a4Ã7-specific integrin inhibitor affecting inflammation that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of inflammatory bowel disease; and MORF-720 and MORF-627, which is in the preclinical trial to treat idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis and fibrosis diseases.

