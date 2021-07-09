Omega Fund Management LLC Takes $5 Million Position in Omega Alpha SPAC (NASDAQ:OMEG)

Omega Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Omega Alpha SPAC (NASDAQ:OMEG) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 501,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,000,000. Omega Alpha SPAC accounts for 0.7% of Omega Fund Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Omega Fund Management LLC owned 3.50% of Omega Alpha SPAC as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in OMEG. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Omega Alpha SPAC in the first quarter valued at about $1,375,000. Cowen AND Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Omega Alpha SPAC in the first quarter valued at about $1,306,000. Exos Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Omega Alpha SPAC in the first quarter valued at about $181,000. Altium Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Omega Alpha SPAC in the first quarter valued at about $990,000. Finally, MYDA Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Omega Alpha SPAC in the first quarter valued at about $317,000. 91.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Omega Alpha SPAC stock remained flat at $$9.83 during trading on Friday. 9,308 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,616. Omega Alpha SPAC has a 52 week low of $9.75 and a 52 week high of $11.25. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.91.

Omega Alpha SPAC focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

