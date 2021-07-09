Omega Fund Management LLC Takes Position in Ikena Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:IKNA)

Omega Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Ikena Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:IKNA) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,249,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,538,000. Ikena Oncology accounts for about 8.7% of Omega Fund Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Omega Fund Management LLC owned 6.50% of Ikena Oncology at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in Ikena Oncology in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in Ikena Oncology in the 1st quarter worth about $690,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Ikena Oncology in the 1st quarter worth about $1,105,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Ikena Oncology in the 1st quarter worth about $2,459,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Ikena Oncology in the 1st quarter worth about $2,825,000. 53.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on IKNA shares. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Ikena Oncology in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Ikena Oncology in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Ikena Oncology in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, William Blair initiated coverage on Ikena Oncology in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company.

Shares of IKNA stock traded up $0.83 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $14.16. The company had a trading volume of 696 shares, compared to its average volume of 135,485. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.06. Ikena Oncology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.60 and a 12-month high of $37.61.

Ikena Oncology (NASDAQ:IKNA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($2.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.74) by ($1.78). Equities research analysts forecast that Ikena Oncology, Inc. will post -3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ikena Oncology Profile

Ikena Oncology, Inc, a targeted oncology company, focuses on developing novel cancer therapies targeting key signaling pathways that drive the formation and spread of cancer. Its lead targeted oncology product candidate is IK-930, an oral small molecule inhibitor of the transcriptional enhanced associate domain, transcription factor in the Hippo signaling pathway.

