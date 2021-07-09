Omeros Co. (NASDAQ:OMER) Shares Sold by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG decreased its holdings in Omeros Co. (NASDAQ:OMER) by 11.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 265,112 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 32,774 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.43% of Omeros worth $4,719,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Omeros during the 1st quarter worth approximately $89,000. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its position in Omeros by 363.3% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 5,078 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 3,982 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Omeros during the 1st quarter worth approximately $91,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in Omeros by 460.0% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 5,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 4,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Omeros during the 1st quarter worth approximately $219,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. WBB Securities lifted their target price on shares of Omeros from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on shares of Omeros from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Omeros from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.57.

In other news, CEO Gregory A. Md Demopulos sold 36,857 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.90, for a total transaction of $549,169.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,063,842 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,751,245.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Gregory A. Md Demopulos sold 36,856 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.02, for a total transaction of $553,577.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,063,842 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,998,906.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

Omeros stock opened at $14.78 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $921.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.06 and a beta of 1.14. Omeros Co. has a fifty-two week low of $9.25 and a fifty-two week high of $25.46. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $16.01.

Omeros (NASDAQ:OMER) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.57). The company had revenue of $21.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.96 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Omeros Co. will post -2.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Omeros Company Profile

Omeros Corporation, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small-molecule and protein therapeutics, and orphan indications targeting inflammation, complement-mediated diseases, disorders of the central nervous system (CNS), and immune-related diseases. It provides OMIDRIA for use in cataract surgery or intraocular lens replacement in the United States.

