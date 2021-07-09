ON Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:ON) Shares Sold by APG Asset Management N.V.

APG Asset Management N.V. trimmed its position in shares of ON Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:ON) by 93.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,221 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 680,519 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V.’s holdings in ON Semiconductor were worth $1,672,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in ON Semiconductor in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ON Semiconductor during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ON Semiconductor during the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor by 101.0% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,009 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ON Semiconductor during the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

ON Semiconductor stock opened at $36.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.87. ON Semiconductor Co. has a 1 year low of $19.37 and a 1 year high of $44.59. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.88.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.01. ON Semiconductor had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 13.23%. The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.10 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that ON Semiconductor Co. will post 1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other ON Semiconductor news, EVP George H. Cave sold 9,000 shares of ON Semiconductor stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.70, for a total transaction of $339,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 232,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,747,870.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP George H. Cave sold 10,000 shares of ON Semiconductor stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.50, for a total transaction of $395,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 222,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,770,540.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,270 shares of company stock valued at $1,273,100 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ON. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of ON Semiconductor from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of ON Semiconductor from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of ON Semiconductor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of ON Semiconductor from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of ON Semiconductor from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.09.

ON Semiconductor Company Profile

ON Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells semiconductor components for various electronic devices worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Power Solutions Group (PSG), Advanced Solutions Group (ASG), and Intelligent Sensing Group (ISG). The PSG segment offers analog, discrete, module, and integrated semiconductor products for various applications, such as power switching, power conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage regulation functions.

