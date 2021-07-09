ON24 (NYSE:ONTF) Stock Price Up 9.1%

Shares of ON24, Inc. (NYSE:ONTF) rose 9.1% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $37.74 and last traded at $37.66. Approximately 9,537 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 453,390 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.51.

ONTF has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. KeyCorp decreased their target price on ON24 from $65.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of ON24 in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on ON24 from $70.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered ON24 from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on ON24 from $65.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.43.

Get ON24 alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.80 and a current ratio of 3.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $36.20.

ON24 (NYSE:ONTF) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $50.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.86 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.18 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 102.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that ON24, Inc. will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in ON24 during the first quarter worth $631,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in ON24 during the first quarter worth $484,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in ON24 during the first quarter worth $14,637,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of ON24 in the first quarter valued at $277,000. Finally, Zimmer Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of ON24 in the first quarter valued at $3,468,000. 40.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ON24 Company Profile (NYSE:ONTF)

ON24, Inc provides a cloud-based digital experience platform that enables businesses to convert customer engagement into revenue through interactive webinar, virtual event, and multimedia content experiences worldwide. The company provides ON24 Experience products, such as ON24 Elite, a live and interactive webinar experience; ON24 Virtual Environment, a live and large scale virtual event experience; ON24 Engagement Hub, a rich multimedia content experience; and ON24 Target, a personalized and curated rich multimedia content experience, as well as solutions, including ON24 Intelligence, an analytics backbone that captures first-person data to power the insights, benchmarking, reporting, and artificial intelligence and machine learning engine; and ON24 Connect, an ecosystem of third-party application integrations.

See Also: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for ON24 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ON24 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.