ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) Hits New 1-Year High at $57.51

ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $57.51 and last traded at $57.33, with a volume of 126233 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $55.38.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on ONEOK from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on ONEOK from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on ONEOK from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. TheStreet upgraded ONEOK from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on ONEOK from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.82.

Get ONEOK alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $25.60 billion, a PE ratio of 22.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.53 billion. ONEOK had a net margin of 11.88% and a return on equity of 18.61%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.83 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that ONEOK, Inc. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 26th were issued a $0.935 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 23rd. This represents a $3.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.51%. ONEOK’s payout ratio is currently 263.38%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OKE. FMR LLC increased its stake in ONEOK by 26.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 229,823 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $16,051,000 after acquiring an additional 48,432 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in ONEOK in the fourth quarter valued at $3,492,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in ONEOK in the fourth quarter valued at $4,280,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in ONEOK in the fourth quarter valued at $112,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. increased its stake in ONEOK by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 19,349 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $743,000 after acquiring an additional 1,511 shares during the last quarter. 63.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ONEOK (NYSE:OKE)

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

See Also: What is the role of the G-20?

Receive News & Ratings for ONEOK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ONEOK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.