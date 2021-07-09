OneRoot Network (RNT) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $52,308.00

OneRoot Network (CURRENCY:RNT) traded up 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on July 9th. Over the last seven days, OneRoot Network has traded down 12.1% against the U.S. dollar. OneRoot Network has a market cap of $455,760.47 and approximately $52,308.00 worth of OneRoot Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One OneRoot Network coin can currently be bought for $0.0016 or 0.00000005 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002995 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.34 or 0.00054964 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00003113 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.03 or 0.00018057 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002995 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $297.61 or 0.00891735 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000357 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00005235 BTC.

About OneRoot Network

OneRoot Network (RNT) is a coin. It launched on November 28th, 2017. OneRoot Network’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 284,073,817 coins. The official website for OneRoot Network is www.oneroot.io/en . OneRoot Network’s official Twitter account is @OneRootNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ONEROOT aims to make use of the immutability, transparency, and traceability of blockchain while embracing values of decentralization and shared economy to build a network of value that better fits with the characteristics of distributed network and tokenization of assets. This project’s main focus will be the digitization of assets, offering information, buying solutions, transactions, and liquidity solutions for those that use it. RNT is an Ethereum-based token that will be used as a medium of exchange on the platform. “

Buying and Selling OneRoot Network

