OneSpan Inc. (NASDAQ:OSPN) Major Shareholder Sells $14,700.00 in Stock

OneSpan Inc. (NASDAQ:OSPN) major shareholder T Kendall Hunt sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.50, for a total value of $14,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

T Kendall Hunt also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, July 6th, T Kendall Hunt sold 12,788 shares of OneSpan stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.04, for a total value of $320,211.52.

On Thursday, July 1st, T Kendall Hunt sold 21,693 shares of OneSpan stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.31, for a total value of $549,049.83.

OneSpan stock traded up $0.56 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $25.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 89,054 shares, compared to its average volume of 222,396. OneSpan Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.85 and a 52 week high of $33.33. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $25.66. The firm has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of -70.44 and a beta of 0.58.

OneSpan (NASDAQ:OSPN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $50.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.10 million. OneSpan had a negative return on equity of 2.26% and a negative net margin of 6.95%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.08 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that OneSpan Inc. will post -0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on OSPN shares. Zacks Investment Research cut OneSpan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Sidoti upgraded OneSpan from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, DA Davidson started coverage on OneSpan in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OSPN. Aperio Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of OneSpan by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 10,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of OneSpan by 18.3% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 13,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after acquiring an additional 2,141 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of OneSpan in the fourth quarter worth approximately $538,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of OneSpan in the fourth quarter worth approximately $499,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of OneSpan by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 96,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,989,000 after acquiring an additional 3,842 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.76% of the company’s stock.

About OneSpan

OneSpan Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets digital solutions for identity, security, and business productivity worldwide. The company offers Trusted Identity Platform, a cloud-based platform to secure users, devices, and transactions across the digital journey; Intelligent Adaptive Authentication, a cloud-based solution that enables banks and other financial institutions to secure users, devices, and transactions; and Risk Analytics, a comprehensive anti-fraud solution.

