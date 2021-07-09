Ontology Tops One Day Trading Volume of $100.47 Million (ONT)

Ontology (CURRENCY:ONT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on July 9th. Over the last seven days, Ontology has traded 0.1% higher against the dollar. Ontology has a total market capitalization of $611.93 million and $100.47 million worth of Ontology was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ontology coin can currently be bought for $0.70 or 0.00002060 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Cardano (ADA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00003986 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.13 or 0.00062366 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00002712 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.52 or 0.00036959 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002952 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001049 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.43 or 0.00266884 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000515 BTC.

XinFin Network (XDC) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0968 or 0.00000286 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.48 or 0.00036846 BTC.

Ontology Profile

Ontology (ONT) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the VBFT hashing algorithm. It launched on February 26th, 2018. Ontology’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 876,616,316 coins. The Reddit community for Ontology is /r/OntologyNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Ontology is medium.com/ontologynetwork . The official website for Ontology is ont.io . Ontology’s official Twitter account is @OntologyNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ontology is a public infrastructure chain project and distributed trust collaboration platform. Its blockchain framework supports public blockchain systems and is able to customize different public blockchains for different applications. The blockchain/distributed ledger network combines distributed identity verification, data exchange, data collaboration, procedure protocols, communities, attestation, smart contract system support, and various industry-specific modules. Previously a NEO-based token, the ONT has now launched his mainnet. It will serve as the utility token within the platform. “

Ontology Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ontology directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ontology should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ontology using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

