Ontrak, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTRK) Chairman Sells $342,760.00 in Stock

Ontrak, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTRK) Chairman Terren S. Peizer sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.16, for a total value of $342,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

OTRK traded up $0.74 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $32.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 212,883 shares, compared to its average volume of 636,432. The stock has a market capitalization of $601.60 million, a PE ratio of -22.47 and a beta of 2.34. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a current ratio of 3.09. Ontrak, Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.13 and a twelve month high of $99.89.

Ontrak (NASDAQ:OTRK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $28.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.29 million. Ontrak had a negative return on equity of 54.79% and a negative net margin of 20.77%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ontrak, Inc. will post -2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in Ontrak by 118.8% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in shares of Ontrak by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 3,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ontrak during the 4th quarter worth approximately $220,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Ontrak by 19.0% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ontrak during the 4th quarter worth approximately $236,000. 32.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on OTRK shares. Benchmark raised their price objective on Ontrak from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. B. Riley cut their price objective on Ontrak from $73.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Ontrak from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 22nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity cut their price objective on Ontrak from $46.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.67.

Ontrak Company Profile

Ontrak, Inc operates as an artificial intelligence powered, virtualized outpatient healthcare treatment company that provides in-person or telehealth intervention services to health plans and other third-party payors. Its Ontrak PRE (Predict-Recommend-Engage) platform predicts people whose chronic disease will improve with behavior change, recommends care pathways that people are willing to follow, and engages people who aren't getting the care they need.

