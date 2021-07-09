Opacity Reaches One Day Volume of $166,223.00 (OPCT)

Opacity (CURRENCY:OPCT) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on July 9th. Opacity has a market capitalization of $5.58 million and approximately $166,223.00 worth of Opacity was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Opacity has traded up 11.4% against the dollar. One Opacity coin can currently be bought for about $0.0694 or 0.00000205 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002949 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $18.66 or 0.00055027 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00003108 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.09 or 0.00017968 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002950 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $306.37 or 0.00903663 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000353 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.77 or 0.00005234 BTC.

Opacity Coin Profile

Opacity is a coin. It launched on November 12th, 2018. Opacity’s total supply is 130,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 80,456,100 coins. The Reddit community for Opacity is /r/opacity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Opacity’s official Twitter account is @Opacity_Storage and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Opacity is opacity.io . Opacity’s official message board is medium.com/opacity-storage

According to CryptoCompare, “Opacity has established itself as a tool to effortlessly share files uploaded through Oyster. After coming to an agreement, the projects will move forward together under that name. Opacity is a great step as it closes the former Oyster chapter and continues its mission to bring anonymized and decentralized data storage to all. Opacity means the user is in control over who sees his data. It keeps the users' filehandle private, and will be the only one able to access that file. Selectively share it with friends, or whole communities, to make files accessible to whatever audience you like. “

