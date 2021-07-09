Open Predict Token One Day Trading Volume Hits $702.00 (OPT)

Open Predict Token (CURRENCY:OPT) traded 1.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on July 9th. In the last seven days, Open Predict Token has traded down 12.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Open Predict Token coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.59 or 0.00001771 BTC on popular exchanges. Open Predict Token has a total market capitalization of $592,349.11 and approximately $702.00 worth of Open Predict Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002987 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $18.43 or 0.00055075 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00003126 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.08 or 0.00018166 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002988 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $300.58 or 0.00898046 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000357 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00005305 BTC.

Open Predict Token (CRYPTO:OPT) is a coin. It launched on July 14th, 2017. Open Predict Token’s total supply is 9,900,000 coins and its circulating supply is 999,478 coins. Open Predict Token’s official message board is t.me/OpenPredictAnnouncements . Open Predict Token’s official Twitter account is @opusfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Open Predict Token is openpredict.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Opus is a decentralized music-sharing platform that is uncensorable, fair and easy to use, with its main focus being the monetization of music with no middlemen fees involved, ensuring that artists are properly rewarded fortheir efforts. Opus leverages the Ethereum network for transactions and the IPFS protocol for file storage. The OPT token is used for all in-platform transatcions. “

