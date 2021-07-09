OptimizeRx Co. (NASDAQ:OPRX) CFO Sells $753,031.75 in Stock

OptimizeRx Co. (NASDAQ:OPRX) CFO Douglas P. Baker sold 13,435 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.05, for a total transaction of $753,031.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 69,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,887,684.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Douglas P. Baker also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 28th, Douglas P. Baker sold 3,421 shares of OptimizeRx stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total transaction of $215,523.00.

On Tuesday, May 18th, Douglas P. Baker sold 14,500 shares of OptimizeRx stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.85, for a total transaction of $664,825.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:OPRX traded down $0.80 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $55.46. 99,158 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 229,025. The stock has a market cap of $958.35 million, a PE ratio of 1,849.28 and a beta of 0.65. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.95. OptimizeRx Co. has a one year low of $13.76 and a one year high of $63.98.

OptimizeRx (NASDAQ:OPRX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $11.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.32 million. OptimizeRx had a net margin of 1.35% and a return on equity of 0.82%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that OptimizeRx Co. will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of OptimizeRx during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of OptimizeRx during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of OptimizeRx during the first quarter valued at about $41,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of OptimizeRx during the first quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Dorsey Wright & Associates raised its stake in OptimizeRx by 134.2% in the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 978 shares in the last quarter. 64.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OPRX has been the subject of several analyst reports. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of OptimizeRx from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of OptimizeRx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of OptimizeRx in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. OptimizeRx has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.80.

OptimizeRx Company Profile

OptimizeRx Corporation operates as a digital health company that provides communications solutions for life science companies, physicians, and patients. Its products and applications include financial messaging, a virtual patient support center that allows doctors and staff to access sample vouchers, co-pay coupons, and other patient support through their EMR and/or e-prescribe systems; and brand awareness and therapeutic support messaging services, such as brand awareness messages, reminder ads, therapeutic support messages, and unbranded messages.

