OptionRoom Tops One Day Trading Volume of $74,413.00 (ROOM)

OptionRoom (CURRENCY:ROOM) traded 2.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on July 9th. OptionRoom has a market cap of $2.70 million and approximately $74,413.00 worth of OptionRoom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, OptionRoom has traded 11.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One OptionRoom coin can currently be purchased for about $0.22 or 0.00000651 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002944 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001887 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.70 or 0.00046248 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.15 or 0.00121195 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.51 or 0.00163491 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $33,982.24 or 1.00090792 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002846 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $322.07 or 0.00948629 BTC.

OptionRoom Coin Profile

OptionRoom’s official Twitter account is @option_room

Buying and Selling OptionRoom

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OptionRoom directly using US dollars.

