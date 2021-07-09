Opus (OPT) Trading 24.3% Lower Over Last Week

Opus (CURRENCY:OPT) traded up 3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on July 9th. During the last week, Opus has traded 24.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Opus has a total market cap of $277,618.59 and $1.00 worth of Opus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Opus coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0020 or 0.00000006 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002961 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.43 or 0.00054590 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00003095 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.99 or 0.00017755 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002962 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $301.39 or 0.00892682 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000353 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00005213 BTC.

OPT is a coin. It was first traded on July 15th, 2017. Opus’ total supply is 249,308,531 coins and its circulating supply is 140,080,549 coins. The Reddit community for Opus is /r/opusfoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Opus’ official website is opus-foundation.org . Opus’ official Twitter account is @opusfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Opus is a decentralized music-sharing platform that is uncensorable, fair and easy to use, with its main focus being the monetization of music with no middlemen fees involved, ensuring that artists are properly rewarded fortheir efforts. Opus leverages the Ethereum network for transactions and the IPFS protocol for file storage. The OPT token is used for all in-platform transatcions. “

