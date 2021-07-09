Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Stake Raised by Brown Advisory Inc.

Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 36.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 354,210 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after buying an additional 95,350 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $24,855,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Oracle by 37.4% during the first quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 25,207 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,769,000 after purchasing an additional 6,861 shares during the period. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. raised its position in shares of Oracle by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 22,517 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,580,000 after buying an additional 1,427 shares in the last quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Oracle by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 47,612 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $3,341,000 after acquiring an additional 1,773 shares during the period. Welch Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 62.2% in the first quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 28,444 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,996,000 after acquiring an additional 10,913 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Oracle by 20.9% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 14,703,345 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,031,734,000 after acquiring an additional 2,539,796 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.87% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Michael J. Boskin sold 37,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.04, for a total value of $3,001,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 115,662 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,257,586.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Dorian Daley sold 125,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.38, for a total transaction of $9,547,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 125,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,547,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 6,375,000 shares of company stock valued at $500,046,000. 39.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE ORCL opened at $85.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 2.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $238.97 billion, a PE ratio of 18.73, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.79. Oracle Co. has a 12-month low of $53.66 and a 12-month high of $87.17. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.81.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 14th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $11.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.04 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 33.96% and a return on equity of 146.83%. Oracle’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.20 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 4.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.77%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ORCL. Cowen lifted their price target on Oracle from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Citigroup lifted their target price on Oracle from $69.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price target on Oracle from $82.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Oracle from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on shares of Oracle from $69.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.62.

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle enterprise resource planning (ERP) cloud, Oracle enterprise and performance management cloud, Oracle supply chain management cloud, Oracle human capital management cloud, Oracle customer experience cloud, and NetSuite application suite.

