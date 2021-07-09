OracleChain (OCT) Price Hits $0.0125 on Exchanges

OracleChain (CURRENCY:OCT) traded up 5.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on July 9th. One OracleChain coin can currently be bought for $0.0125 or 0.00000037 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, OracleChain has traded up 10% against the dollar. OracleChain has a total market capitalization of $376,489.40 and $39,390.00 worth of OracleChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get OracleChain alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002983 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001893 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.61 or 0.00046576 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $41.15 or 0.00122765 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $55.05 or 0.00164233 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33,451.12 or 0.99802371 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00002870 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $314.10 or 0.00937121 BTC.

OracleChain Coin Profile

OracleChain was first traded on June 14th, 2017. OracleChain’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 30,000,000 coins. The official message board for OracleChain is medium.com/@OracleChain . OracleChain’s official Twitter account is @Oracle_Chain and its Facebook page is accessible here . OracleChain’s official website is oraclechain.io

According to CryptoCompare, “OracleChain is an EOS-based Oracle platform that provides accurate data feeds service, ensures high processing capacity, and low latency data services for blockchain applications. OCT is a utility token that serves as a currency on the OracleChain ecosystem. OracleChain will use an effective reward and penalty mechanism with the aim of stimulating data feeders to provide effective data feed service. All the data feeders, which regularly participate in the data feed, will attain a high reputation and be rewarded with OCT tokens. Conversely, irregular or fraudulent data feeders will have a low reputation and lose the OCT risk fund they deposited in the OracleChain platform. “

Buying and Selling OracleChain

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OracleChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade OracleChain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy OracleChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for OracleChain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for OracleChain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.