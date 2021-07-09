Oraichain Token (ORAI) One Day Volume Tops $305,551.00

Oraichain Token (CURRENCY:ORAI) traded down 12.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on July 9th. In the last week, Oraichain Token has traded up 12.8% against the dollar. Oraichain Token has a total market capitalization of $11.00 million and approximately $305,551.00 worth of Oraichain Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Oraichain Token coin can now be purchased for approximately $5.38 or 0.00016086 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Oraichain Token alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002989 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.39 or 0.00054972 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00003137 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.02 or 0.00018009 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002989 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $299.86 or 0.00896479 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000358 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded up 28.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00005221 BTC.

About Oraichain Token

ORAI is a coin. Oraichain Token’s total supply is 19,779,272 coins and its circulating supply is 2,044,424 coins. The official website for Oraichain Token is orai.io . The official message board for Oraichain Token is medium.com/oraichain . Oraichain Token’s official Twitter account is @oraichain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Oraichain (orai.io) is a data oracle platform that aggregates and connects Artificial Intelligence APIs to smart contracts and regular applications. “

Buying and Selling Oraichain Token

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oraichain Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Oraichain Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Oraichain Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Oraichain Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Oraichain Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.