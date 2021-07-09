Orbitcoin (ORB) Reaches Market Cap of $763,534.38

Orbitcoin (CURRENCY:ORB) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on July 9th. Over the last seven days, Orbitcoin has traded 4% higher against the dollar. One Orbitcoin coin can now be bought for $0.24 or 0.00000701 BTC on major exchanges. Orbitcoin has a total market capitalization of $763,534.38 and approximately $12.00 worth of Orbitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Orbitcoin alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $33,789.24 or 0.99933072 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.28 or 0.00039263 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $435.77 or 0.01288800 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $132.79 or 0.00392722 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.46 or 0.00007289 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $127.18 or 0.00376136 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002791 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00006343 BTC.

HNC COIN (HNC) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.45 or 0.00010203 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00004702 BTC.

Orbitcoin Profile

Orbitcoin (CRYPTO:ORB) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theNeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Orbitcoin’s total supply is 3,220,616 coins. Orbitcoin’s official website is orbitcoin.org . Orbitcoin’s official Twitter account is @OrBitcoinLove and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “A coin that is a clone but with the added mission of trying to encourage scientific research. OrbitCoin is a PoW/PoS hybrid without the PoS reward to reduce inflation but maintain the resistance to 51% attacks. There are transaction messages with a 30 second block time, a block reward that halves from 0.25 to a minimal 0.00000001. There are four transaction confirmations needed and 200 for newly mined blocks. block hashing is BLAKE2sPoW hashing is NeoScryptPoS hashing is SHA-256d “

Orbitcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orbitcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Orbitcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Orbitcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Orbitcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Orbitcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.