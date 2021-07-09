Orient Walt Reaches Market Cap of $6.04 Million (HTDF)

Orient Walt (CURRENCY:HTDF) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on July 9th. Orient Walt has a total market cap of $6.04 million and approximately $497,454.00 worth of Orient Walt was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Orient Walt has traded up 3.2% against the dollar. One Orient Walt coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0650 or 0.00000195 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002994 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001893 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.47 or 0.00046337 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.32 or 0.00120742 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.98 or 0.00164638 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $33,442.34 or 1.00151601 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00002883 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $317.42 or 0.00950595 BTC.

Orient Walt Profile

Orient Walt’s total supply is 96,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 92,944,196 coins. Orient Walt’s official Twitter account is @htdfwalt and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Orient Walt is www.orientwalt.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Since the foundation, Orient Walt (HTDF) was a public chain open to the world. With blockchain technology as the core, it integrates application scenarios in many aspects and from multiple perspectives, uses the characteristics of blockchain technology to solve the problems which could not be solved in traditional networks。Orient Walt (HTDF) brings forward unique comprehensive solutions through the analysis on the existing problems of blockchain, and solves a concrete problems such as difficult implementation in the era of blockchain based on the governance mechanisms like POS+PBFT mixed consensus mechanism, chain group cross-chain technology, new intelligent contract, identity certification, etc., as well as diversified mining technologies. “

Buying and Selling Orient Walt

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orient Walt directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Orient Walt should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Orient Walt using one of the exchanges listed above.

