Origin Dollar (OUSD) Trading 0.5% Lower Over Last Week

Origin Dollar (CURRENCY:OUSD) traded up 0.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on July 9th. One Origin Dollar coin can now be purchased for about $0.99 or 0.00002906 BTC on popular exchanges. Origin Dollar has a total market capitalization of $8.87 million and $41,439.00 worth of Origin Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Origin Dollar has traded down 0.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Origin Dollar alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002948 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001883 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.71 or 0.00046319 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.19 or 0.00121441 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $55.48 or 0.00163556 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $33,983.77 or 1.00187808 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002853 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $322.92 or 0.00952010 BTC.

Origin Dollar Profile

Origin Dollar’s total supply is 9,002,927 coins. Origin Dollar’s official website is www.ousd.com . The Reddit community for Origin Dollar is https://reddit.com/r/originprotocol . Origin Dollar’s official Twitter account is @originprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Origin Dollar

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Origin Dollar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Origin Dollar should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Origin Dollar using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Origin Dollar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Origin Dollar and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.