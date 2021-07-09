Orrstown Financial Services (NASDAQ:ORRF) & Oak Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:OVLY) Head-To-Head Survey

Oak Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:OVLY) and Orrstown Financial Services (NASDAQ:ORRF) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Oak Valley Bancorp and Orrstown Financial Services, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Oak Valley Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A Orrstown Financial Services 0 1 1 0 2.50

Orrstown Financial Services has a consensus target price of $13.50, indicating a potential downside of 40.66%. Given Orrstown Financial Services’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Orrstown Financial Services is more favorable than Oak Valley Bancorp.

Risk and Volatility

Oak Valley Bancorp has a beta of 0.53, indicating that its share price is 47% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Orrstown Financial Services has a beta of 1, indicating that its share price has a similar volatility profile to the S&P 500.

Dividends

Oak Valley Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.29 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.7%. Orrstown Financial Services pays an annual dividend of $0.72 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.2%. Orrstown Financial Services pays out 28.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Oak Valley Bancorp has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Orrstown Financial Services has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

30.4% of Oak Valley Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 41.0% of Orrstown Financial Services shares are owned by institutional investors. 18.6% of Oak Valley Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.1% of Orrstown Financial Services shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Oak Valley Bancorp and Orrstown Financial Services’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Oak Valley Bancorp $50.92 million 2.80 $13.69 million N/A N/A Orrstown Financial Services $127.94 million 2.00 $26.46 million $2.52 9.03

Orrstown Financial Services has higher revenue and earnings than Oak Valley Bancorp.

Profitability

This table compares Oak Valley Bancorp and Orrstown Financial Services’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Oak Valley Bancorp 29.08% 12.13% 1.01% Orrstown Financial Services 24.62% 13.73% 1.17%

Summary

Orrstown Financial Services beats Oak Valley Bancorp on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Oak Valley Bancorp Company Profile

Oak Valley Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Oak Valley Community Bank that provides a range of commercial banking services to individuals and small to medium-sized businesses in Oakdale, California and surrounding areas. The company's deposits products include checking and savings, money market, health savings, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. It also offers commercial real estate loans, commercial business loans and trade finance, and small business administration loans, as well as consumer loans consisting of personal loans, automobile loans, home improvement loans, home mortgage loans, revolving lines of credit, and other personal loans. In addition, the company provides online banking, remote deposit capture, mobile banking, merchant, night depository, extended hours, wire transfer of funds, and note collection services, as well as automated teller machines. As of December 31, 2020, it operated through seventeen full-service branch offices in Oakdale, Sonora, Bridgeport, Bishop, Mammoth Lakes, Modesto, Manteca, Patterson, Turlock, Ripon, Stockton, Escalon, and Sacramento, California; and one loan production office in Sonora, California. The company was incorporated in 1990 and is headquartered in Oakdale, California.

Orrstown Financial Services Company Profile

Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. operates as the holding company for Orrstown Bank that provides commercial banking and trust services in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including checking, savings, time, demand, and money market deposits. It also offers commercial loans, such as commercial real estate, equipment, working capital, construction, and other commercial purpose loans, as well as industrial loans; consumer loans comprising home equity and other consumer loans, as well as home equity lines of credit; residential mortgage loans; agribusiness loans; acquisition and development loans; municipal loans; and installment and other loans. In addition, the company provides renders services as trustee, executor, administrator, guardian, managing agent, custodian, and investment advisor, as well as provides other fiduciary services under the Orrstown Financial Advisors name; and offers retail brokerage services through a third-party broker/dealer arrangement. Further, it offers investment advisory, insurance, and brokerage services. The company operates through offices in Berks, Cumberland, Dauphin, Franklin, Lancaster, Perry, and York counties, Pennsylvania; and Anne Arundel, Baltimore, Howard, and Washington counties, Maryland, as well as Baltimore City, Maryland. Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. was founded in 1919 and is headquartered in Shippensburg, Pennsylvania.

