Ossiam Increases Holdings in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Ossiam increased its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) by 24.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,984 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,651 shares during the period. Ossiam’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $4,725,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Robinson Value Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Kimberly-Clark in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new position in Kimberly-Clark in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Grandview Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Kimberly-Clark in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in Kimberly-Clark in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Tacita Capital Inc purchased a new position in Kimberly-Clark in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. 72.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Kimberly-Clark alerts:

Kimberly-Clark stock opened at $135.30 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $132.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.12. The company has a market capitalization of $45.65 billion, a PE ratio of 20.28, a PEG ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.52. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 12-month low of $128.02 and a 12-month high of $160.16.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.94 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $4.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.97 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 376.18%. The company’s revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.13 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 7.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th were given a $1.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.37%. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.91%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Kimberly-Clark from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 28th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $122.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $142.21.

Kimberly-Clark Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

Read More: How to Invest in an Index Fund

Receive News & Ratings for Kimberly-Clark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimberly-Clark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.