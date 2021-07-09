OST (OST) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $2.01 Million

OST (CURRENCY:OST) traded up 76.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on July 9th. One OST coin can currently be bought for about $0.0093 or 0.00000027 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. OST has a total market cap of $7.09 million and $2.01 million worth of OST was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, OST has traded up 57.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get OST alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002945 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.75 or 0.00055224 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00003118 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.11 or 0.00017981 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002947 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $307.40 or 0.00905375 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000356 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $30.42 or 0.00089597 BTC.

OST Profile

OST is a coin. It was first traded on November 10th, 2017. OST’s total supply is 800,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 763,665,269 coins. OST’s official website is ost.com . OST’s official Twitter account is @TheSimpleToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for OST is /r/OSTdotcom and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for OST is medium.com/OSTdotcom

According to CryptoCompare, “Simple Token enables any business to launch a branded cryptocurrency on open Ethereum sidechains. Simple Token, a protocol for consumer app tokenization is bringing crypto to mainstream apps, enabling them to launch branded crypto tokens without the ICO drama. “

Buying and Selling OST

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OST directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade OST should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase OST using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for OST Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for OST and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.