Ouroboros Market Capitalization Tops $94,297.10 (OURO)

Ouroboros (CURRENCY:OURO) traded flat against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on July 9th. Ouroboros has a market capitalization of $94,297.10 and $593.00 worth of Ouroboros was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Ouroboros has traded 15.2% lower against the US dollar. One Ouroboros coin can now be bought for $0.0030 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Ouroboros alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002957 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001876 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.51 or 0.00045879 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $40.08 or 0.00118571 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.18 or 0.00163219 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $33,728.05 or 0.99769080 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00002852 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $316.20 or 0.00935325 BTC.

Ouroboros Coin Profile

Ouroboros’ total supply is 77,343,806 coins and its circulating supply is 31,296,749 coins. Ouroboros’ official Twitter account is @CryptoOuroboros and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Ouroboros is ouroboros-crypto.com/en

Ouroboros Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ouroboros directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ouroboros should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ouroboros using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ouroboros Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ouroboros and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.