Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM) Shares Sold by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp reduced its position in shares of Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM) by 16.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 229,804 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 43,896 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 1.36% of Oxford Industries worth $20,090,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OXM. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in Oxford Industries by 71.8% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 335 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in Oxford Industries by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 6,897 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $603,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its stake in Oxford Industries by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 37,331 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,446,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Oxford Industries by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 9,848 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $645,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank increased its stake in Oxford Industries by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 5,347 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $468,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. 87.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Oxford Industries alerts:

In related news, EVP Scott Grassmyer sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.54, for a total value of $100,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,097 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,528,652.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Oxford Industries stock opened at $94.85 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,897.00 and a beta of 1.82. Oxford Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $37.89 and a 52-week high of $114.47. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $96.18.

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 8th. The textile maker reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.83. The business had revenue of $265.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $233.07 million. Oxford Industries had a positive return on equity of 4.84% and a negative net margin of 0.05%. The firm’s revenue was up 65.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.12) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Oxford Industries, Inc. will post 5.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. This is a positive change from Oxford Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 15th. Oxford Industries’s payout ratio is currently -81.77%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup lifted their target price on Oxford Industries from $90.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on Oxford Industries from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. B. Riley lifted their target price on Oxford Industries from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. TheStreet raised Oxford Industries from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on Oxford Industries from $103.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $118.17.

Oxford Industries Company Profile

Oxford Industries, Inc, an apparel company, designs, sources, markets, and distributes products of lifestyle and other brands worldwide. The company offers men's and women's sportswear and related products under the Tommy Bahama brand; women's and girl's dresses and sportswear, scarves, bags, jewelry, and belts, as well as footwear and children's apparel under the Lilly Pulitzer brand; and men's shirts, pants, shorts, outerwear, ties, swimwear, footwear, and accessories, as well as women and youth products under the Southern Tide brand.

Recommended Story: Index Funds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OXM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM).

Receive News & Ratings for Oxford Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oxford Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.