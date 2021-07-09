Oxygen (OXY) Price Down 0.1% This Week

Oxygen (CURRENCY:OXY) traded down 1.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on July 9th. Oxygen has a market cap of $83.36 million and approximately $274,963.00 worth of Oxygen was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Oxygen coin can now be bought for about $1.42 or 0.00004256 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Oxygen has traded down 0.1% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

EOS (EOS) traded 15.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.24 or 0.00012658 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00002734 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0429 or 0.00000128 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0233 or 0.00000070 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000042 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Hash Speed (THS) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000607 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Oxygen Coin Profile

Oxygen (OXY) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 12th, 2020. Oxygen’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 58,508,163 coins. Oxygen’s official Twitter account is @Oxygen_protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Oxycoin is a blockchain-based mobile platform with its own native token. The platform features a built in exchange (with fiat), wallet and password management tools, an address book, and a central media hub. Following the launch, Oxycoin will create an Enhanced DAPP SDK, allowing “non-blockchain developers” to build decentralized applications (DAPPs) using JavaScript. The Oxycoin token allows users to vote on platform decisions. “

