Ozon Holdings PLC (NASDAQ:OZON) Shares Acquired by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in shares of Ozon Holdings PLC (NASDAQ:OZON) by 27.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 86,340 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,479 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Ozon were worth $4,841,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of OZON. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in Ozon during the fourth quarter worth about $207,000. GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ozon during the first quarter worth about $224,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Ozon during the fourth quarter worth about $225,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in Ozon during the fourth quarter worth about $320,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new stake in Ozon during the fourth quarter worth about $414,000. 18.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ozon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. HSBC raised their price objective on Ozon from $65.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Renaissance Capital raised Ozon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ozon currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.50.

NASDAQ OZON opened at $54.76 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.16 billion and a P/E ratio of -29.28. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $56.59. Ozon Holdings PLC has a 1-year low of $38.09 and a 1-year high of $68.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a current ratio of 3.17.

Ozon Company Profile

Ozon Holdings PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an internet retailer of multi-category consumer products to the general public primarily in the Russian Federation. The company offers products in various categories that include electronics, home and dÃ©cor products, children's goods, fast moving consumer goods, fresh food, and car parts.

