P/F Bakkafrost (OTCMKTS:BKFKF) Trading 2.4% Higher

P/F Bakkafrost (OTCMKTS:BKFKF) traded up 2.4% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $85.09 and last traded at $85.09. 184 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 67% from the average session volume of 557 shares. The stock had previously closed at $83.13.

Separately, Pareto Securities upgraded P/F Bakkafrost from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $87.35.

P/F Bakkafrost, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells salmon products under the Bakkafrost and HavsbrÃºn brands in North America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Farming FO; Farming SCT; Value Added Products; and Fishmeal, Oil and Fish Feed.

