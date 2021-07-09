Pacer Swan SOS Moderate (April) ETF (BATS:PSMR) Trading Down 0.4%

Pacer Swan SOS Moderate (April) ETF (BATS:PSMR)’s share price traded down 0.4% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $21.36 and last traded at $21.45. 100 shares were traded during trading, The stock had previously closed at $21.54.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.28.

Featured Story: Moving Average (MA)

Receive News & Ratings for Pacer Swan SOS Moderate (April) ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacer Swan SOS Moderate (April) ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.