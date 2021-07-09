Pan African Resources (LON:PAF) Price Target Increased to GBX 29 by Analysts at Berenberg Bank

Pan African Resources (LON:PAF) had its target price raised by equities researchers at Berenberg Bank from GBX 27 ($0.35) to GBX 29 ($0.38) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Digital Look reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 67.63% from the stock’s current price.

PAF stock traded down GBX 1 ($0.01) on Wednesday, hitting GBX 17.30 ($0.23). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,537,963 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,968,077. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 19.21. Pan African Resources has a 1 year low of GBX 15.21 ($0.20) and a 1 year high of GBX 28.15 ($0.37). The stock has a market capitalization of £333.60 million and a PE ratio of 7.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.05.

Get Pan African Resources alerts:

In other Pan African Resources news, insider Deon Louw sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 381 ($4.98), for a total transaction of £571,500 ($746,668.41).

Pan African Resources PLC engages in the exploration of precious metals in South Africa. Its principal property is the Barberton gold project that consists of three underground mines, including Fairview, Sheba, and New Consort located in the Mpumalanga Province, as well as holds interests in Evander mines.

See Also: Understanding Average Daily Trade Volume



Receive News & Ratings for Pan African Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pan African Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.