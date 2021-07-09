Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS) Shares Sold by Gabelli Funds LLC

Gabelli Funds LLC reduced its holdings in Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) by 43.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 265,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 206,900 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC owned about 0.13% of Pan American Silver worth $7,979,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PAAS. Moneda S.A. Administradora General de Fondos boosted its stake in shares of Pan American Silver by 1,305,896.9% in the fourth quarter. Moneda S.A. Administradora General de Fondos now owns 210,174,076 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $555,000 after acquiring an additional 210,157,983 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Pan American Silver in the fourth quarter worth approximately $64,302,000. ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pan American Silver by 48.4% in the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 2,434,181 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $85,151,000 after acquiring an additional 793,643 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Pan American Silver by 10.5% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 4,242,126 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $127,391,000 after acquiring an additional 402,333 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pan American Silver by 105.9% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 765,988 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $10,150,000 after acquiring an additional 393,988 shares during the last quarter. 45.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PAAS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. National Bank of Canada upgraded Pan American Silver from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Monday, May 17th. National Bank Financial upgraded Pan American Silver from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pan American Silver from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Pan American Silver from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pan American Silver currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.00.

PAAS stock opened at $27.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market cap of $5.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.55, a PEG ratio of 11.54 and a beta of 1.31. Pan American Silver Corp. has a 12-month low of $27.33 and a 12-month high of $40.11. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $31.45.

Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The basic materials company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $368.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $459.85 million. Pan American Silver had a net margin of 18.24% and a return on equity of 11.50%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.04) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Pan American Silver Corp. will post 1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th were paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 24th. Pan American Silver’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.34%.

Pan American Silver Company Profile

Pan American Silver Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver, gold, zinc, lead, and copper mines in Canada, Mexico, Peru, Argentina, and Bolivia. It holds interests in the La Colorada, Dolores, Huaron, Morococha, Shahuindo, La Arena, Timmins West, Bell Creek, Manantial Espejo, San Vicente, Pas Corp, and Navidad mines.

