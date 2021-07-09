Pancake Bunny Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $8.90 Million (BUNNY)

Pancake Bunny (CURRENCY:BUNNY) traded 6.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on July 9th. One Pancake Bunny coin can currently be bought for about $18.67 or 0.00054998 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Pancake Bunny has traded up 20.9% against the U.S. dollar. Pancake Bunny has a total market capitalization of $9.53 million and approximately $8.90 million worth of Pancake Bunny was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002945 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.75 or 0.00055224 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00003118 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.11 or 0.00017981 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002947 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $307.40 or 0.00905375 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000356 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $30.42 or 0.00089597 BTC.

Pancake Bunny Profile

Pancake Bunny (BUNNY) is a coin. Its genesis date was February 8th, 2021. Pancake Bunny’s total supply is 910,789 coins and its circulating supply is 510,232 coins. Pancake Bunny’s official Twitter account is @PancakeBunnyFin

According to CryptoCompare, “Rocket Bunny is a deflationary token with a max circulating supply of 777 Quadrilion. Each transaction incurs a 4% tax that is distributed in four equal parts: 1% to holders, 1% burned to The Rabbit's Hole, 1% locked liquidity, and 1% as a bonus to liquidity providers. As volume increase, the amount burned increases logarithmically, eventually leading to an exponential decrease in supply. “

Buying and Selling Pancake Bunny

