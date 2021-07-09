Pangolin (PNG) One Day Volume Tops $434,479.00

Pangolin (CURRENCY:PNG) traded up 0.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on July 9th. Pangolin has a total market cap of $28.18 million and approximately $434,479.00 worth of Pangolin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Pangolin coin can currently be purchased for $1.32 or 0.00003896 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Pangolin has traded 8.6% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002954 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001866 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.46 or 0.00045686 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.54 or 0.00116875 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.94 or 0.00162369 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $33,748.50 or 0.99745359 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00002848 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $315.88 or 0.00933589 BTC.

Pangolin Profile

Pangolin’s total supply is 538,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 21,378,683 coins. Pangolin’s official Twitter account is @pangolindex

Buying and Selling Pangolin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pangolin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pangolin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pangolin using one of the exchanges listed above.

