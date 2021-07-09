Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA) Reaches New 12-Month High at $110.50

Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $110.50 and last traded at $110.50, with a volume of 11024 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $106.62.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Papa John’s International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $121.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Papa John’s International from $106.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Stephens increased their target price on shares of Papa John’s International from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Papa John’s International from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Papa John’s International in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $111.42.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $99.21. The company has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.31, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.02.

Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $511.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $466.89 million. Papa John’s International had a net margin of 4.10% and a negative return on equity of 31.74%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.15 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Papa John’s International, Inc. will post 2.78 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 11th were issued a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 10th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. Papa John’s International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.29%.

In other news, COO Jack H. Swaysland sold 7,246 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.15, for a total transaction of $754,670.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 16.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Papa John’s International by 37.1% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 409,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,298,000 after buying an additional 110,916 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Papa John’s International by 19.6% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 18,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,678,000 after purchasing an additional 3,105 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Papa John’s International by 24.7% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 228,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,289,000 after purchasing an additional 45,280 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Papa John’s International by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 31,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,771,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Papa John’s International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,359,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.04% of the company’s stock.

Papa John's International Company Profile

Papa John's International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants under the Papa John's trademark in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations.

